Science Says Venting to Your ‘Work Wife’ is Healthy

No matter how much you may love what you do for a living, it all comes with typical stresses, deadlines and work load that can wear anybody down. This is where it can become helpful to vent frustrations with a ‘work wife,’ somebody you’ve come to trust in the workplace.

A Doctor with the University of Melbourne has concluded a study that shows a healthy dose of complaining, can have a positive effect on staff morale and relationships.

Dr Pouthier, says: “It helps people to process stress and frustration and you notice palpable changes when team members engaged in both activities.”

It helps to create a bond between co-workers as they relate to each others difficulty and challenges.

Go ahead and vent!

