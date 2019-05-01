Listen Live

Science Says Venting to Your ‘Work Wife’ is Healthy

So tell me, what's bugging you??

By Darryl on the Drive, Life Hacks

No matter how much you may love what you do for a living, it all comes with typical stresses, deadlines and work load that can wear anybody down. This is where it can become helpful to vent frustrations with a ‘work wife,’ somebody you’ve come to trust in the workplace.

A Doctor with the University of Melbourne has concluded a study that shows a healthy dose of complaining, can have a positive effect on staff morale and relationships.

Dr Pouthier, says: “It helps people to process stress and frustration and you notice palpable changes when team members engaged in both activities.”

It helps to create a bond between co-workers as they relate to each others difficulty and challenges.

Go ahead and vent!

More here

Related posts

Just 16 Minutes Of Less Sleep Can Ruin Your Entire Day

Mom’s Kool Kitchen

There Is Now A Pool Float That Has A Cup Holder For Your Boobs!