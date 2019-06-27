Scientists Have Found A Steroid-Like Chemical in Spinach!

If a professional athlete ever flunks a drug test and then tries to blame it on eating several pounds of spinach, well, that might be legit.

Scientists at a University in Berlin had found a chemical in spinach called ecdysterone; it’s basically like a steroid. And they say that the chemical is close enough to illegal STEROIDS that spinach should be a banned substance for athletes.

The scientists ran a test where some men ate almost nine pounds of spinach a day and some didn’t . . . and the ones who ate the spinach increased their strength up to three times more.

The researchers say, quote, “Our hypothesis was that we would see an increase in performance, but we didn’t expect it to be that big.”

The World Anti-Doping Authority says it’s planning to look more into spinach and ecdysterone based on the results of this study.

