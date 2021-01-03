Listen Live

SCIENTISTS SAY YOU HAVE SIX DOPPELGANGERS SOMEWHERE IN THE WORLD

But I thought I was one of a kind?

By Kool Mornings

Have you ever met someone who could literally be your identical twin, except they’re not related to you or connected to you in any way?

 

Scientists say that statistically, every person has roughly SIX doppelgangers out there in the world.  

That means there are seven people with your face, including you, out there.

 

There’s even a website called TwinStrangers.net where you can upload your picture and it will try to find your doppelgangers.

Related posts

It’s New Year’s Resolutions Week! Here Are A Few Goals That You Can Actually Keep!

Old-School Movies With Pivotal New Year’s Eve Scenes!

5 Things Not To Do On New Year’s Eve!