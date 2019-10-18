Scotland To Introduce Latte Levy For Single Use Coffee Cups!

In an effort to make us all environmentally sound, Scotland is trying something new! New legislation in Scotland would see single-use plastic cup users charged a Latte Levy!

The price of the so called ‘latte tax’ has yet to be set, but environmental advisors have previously said a charge of 20 to 25p could help reduce waste.

According to the article; 200 million single-use coffee cups are discarded every year in Scotland.

If the tax is successful in reducing waste, the charge could then be applied to other items proven to cause environmental harm in the future.