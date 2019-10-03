Listen Live

Scrunchie Watch Bands Are the New Thang

My wife just ordered every one

By Darryl on the Drive, Fashion

EVERYBODY remembers hair Scrunchies.

You likely still use them because they’ve made a huge comeback recently, (we’re looking at you Jason Mamoa.)

Introducing Scrunchie Straps – made for the Apple Watch.

My wife is trendy, (just like Charlie) and of course she had to order Scrunchie Straps in every colour.

Guaranteed hit this Christmas.

 

