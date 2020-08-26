Sean Connery Turns 90!

The first James Bond turned 90 on Tuesday, as difficult as that is to believe.

Sean starred as Agent 007 in the first Bond film “Dr. No” in 1962 and went on to play many famous roles.

He also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 classic film “Marnie “and won a best supporting actor Academy Award for his role in the 1987 mob/crime film “The Untouchables.” His last credited role was voicing the main character in the 2012 animated film “Sir Billi.”

Other big roles to his credit includes Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Goldfinger (1964), Entrapment, Finding Forrest, First Knight, Dragon Heart, Raising Sun and Medicine Man, The Avengers Just to name a few!