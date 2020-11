Don’t be shaken or stirred, but you can soon be able to own a piece of James Bond history.

According to CNN, the original gun used by Sean Connery in “Dr. No” is going on sale.

The deactivated Walther PP pistol, one of the film’s famous props, will be available to purchase at auction.’

The Auction will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions on December 3rd and is expected to fetch $200,000.