Searches By Americans On “How To Move To Canada” Surge Due To US Election

By Kool Parents

On Tuesday during the US election, Google trends reported that searches for “move to Canada” spiked reaching a peak around 10 pm.

 

The American’s that were most interested in The True North Strong and Free were from Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Maine, and Minnesota.

“Move to Canada” searches were also up during the 2016 US election and were even higher back then.

 

American’s least interested in moving to Canada were from States like Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

