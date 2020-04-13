Listen Live

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children Tender Hearts Virtual Gala

It's going to be a great night and you can dress up!

Join the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children for their Roaring 20s VIRTUAL Gala!
April 24th, stay home but enjoy as the gala is brought to you! Entertainment and all, even the dinner from Liberty North!
Ticket sales for the event, that no one will attend, will go directly to support the Seasons Centre’s peer support groups.
Not able to participate on Friday, April 24th? That is OK!  You can still support us!
You will receive the link to the virtual Gala and will receive a gift card to Liberty North’s LN to GO to be used at a time more convenient for you!
Providing this event virtually lets us prioritize safety while keeping busy, staying calm and fostering community.

