Second Annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.

Walk is from Heritage Park to Centennial Beach and return. Cost is $25 and registration can be done online at http://www.canadianwalkforveterans.com

Registration starts at 10:30 AM – Opening ceremonies at 11:00 AM

Walk is to raise funds to support the challenges veterans face transitioning and thriving outside of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Net proceeds raised will be donated to these amazing organizations: Rally Point Retreat, Sheepdog Lodge, Camp My Way, Honour House Society.

Help us, support them, support us.