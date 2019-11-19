“Secretive” Startup Uses AI and Mirrors to Harness Energy

Heliogen has created a solar oven that reaches temperatures of about 1/4 of what you would find on the surface of the sun. That’s HOT!

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and mirrors to harness solar energy. It’s not the first time this has been done but it’s the first time temperatures like this have been reached.

What is the use of something like this? The temperatures reached are hot enough to make cement, steel, glass and other industrial processes. This CLEAN energy could replace the current, carbon emitting technology used in these major industries.

Bill Gross, Heliogen’s founder and CEO, told CNN Business, “We are rolling out technology that can beat the price of fossil fuels and also not make the CO2 emissions and that’s really the holy grail.”

Read the whole story from CNN HERE.

Image: Heliogen