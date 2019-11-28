See the Tree Lighting & Holiday Market at Friday Harbour Resort

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AND HOLIDAY MARKET

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30 2:00PM – 6:30PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1ST : HOLIDAY MARKET CONTINUES 2:00PM – 6:00PM

Join us on the Boardwalk for our 3rd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market. Featuring a variety of fun and festive activities for the whole family, as well as food and holiday vendors, there is something for everyone. The evening will close out with our spectacular fireworks show!

The tree will be lit up at 5:30pm Saturday night followed by a spectacular musical light show and breathtaking display of fireworks at 5:45pm. Photos with Santa will be available following the presentation.

This free event features Holiday Vendors set up along the Boardwalk, there will be activities happening in the Kid’s Zone including face painting, a magician and postcards to Santa. Check out the giant snow globe selfie station and enjoy live music by the Barrie Soundwaves Quartet. Warming campfires along the Boardwalk will keep everyone cozy as the night carries on.