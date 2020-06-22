Listen Live

See What’s Coming to Disney+ in July

Including the highly anticipated, "Hamilton!"

By Darryl on the Drive

I know we’re outside WAY more now with this amazing summer weather but we still need family movie nights and a TV Series to follow before bed time and Disney+ is delivering the goods. Again!

  • The Broadway production – Hamilton the Musical – July 3rd

  • Pixar in Real Life (Episode 109) – July 3rd
  • Disney Family Sundays (Episode 135) – July 3rd
  • One Day At Disney (Episode 131) – July 3rd
  • It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 108) – July 3rd
  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1 – July 10th
  • Gigantosaurus – Season 1 – July 10th
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story – July 10th
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 – July 10th
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 132 – July 10th
  • It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 – July 10th
  • Disney Junior Music Lullabies – July 17th
  • Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! – Season 1 & 2 – July 17th
  • The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World – July 17th
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – Season – July 17th
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 13 – July 17th
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 133 – July 17
  • It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale: Episode 110 – July 17
  • PJ Masks (Shorts) – Season 1 – July 24th
  • Wild Congo – Season 1 – July 24th
  • Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys – July 24th
  • Wild Sri Lanka – Season 1 – July 24th
  • Rogue Trip – Series Premiere – All Episodes 101 – 108 – July 24th
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 – July 24th
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 134 – July 24th
  • 27 Dresses – July 31st
  • Animal Showdown – Season 1 – July 31st
  • Best Job Ever – Season 1 – July 31st
  • Big Cat Games – July 31st
  • Cradle of the Gods – July 31st
  • Destination World – Season 1 – July 31st
  • Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1 – July 31st
  • Hunt for the Abominable Snowman – July 31st
  • Incredibles 2 – July 31st
  • King Fishers – Season 1 – July 31st
  • Marvel Funko – Season 1 & 2 – July 31st
  • Weirdest, Bestest, Truest – Season 1 – July 31st
  • What Sam Sees – Season 1 – July 31st
  • Muppets Now – Premiere – Episode 101 – July 31st
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 – July 31st
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 135 – July 31st

Related posts

Blaze Pizza Created a White Claw Pizza for One-Day Only

Fish License-Free This Weekend

ICYMI: Fred Penner Performed on Barrie’s Live Music Show Facebook Group