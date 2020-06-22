See What’s Coming to Disney+ in July
Including the highly anticipated, "Hamilton!"
I know we’re outside WAY more now with this amazing summer weather but we still need family movie nights and a TV Series to follow before bed time and Disney+ is delivering the goods. Again!
- The Broadway production – Hamilton the Musical – July 3rd
- Pixar in Real Life (Episode 109) – July 3rd
- Disney Family Sundays (Episode 135) – July 3rd
- One Day At Disney (Episode 131) – July 3rd
- It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 108) – July 3rd
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1 – July 10th
- Gigantosaurus – Season 1 – July 10th
- Solo: A Star Wars Story – July 10th
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 – July 10th
- One Day At Disney – Episode 132 – July 10th
- It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 – July 10th
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies – July 17th
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! – Season 1 & 2 – July 17th
- The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World – July 17th
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – Season – July 17th
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 13 – July 17th
- One Day At Disney – Episode 133 – July 17
- It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale: Episode 110 – July 17
- PJ Masks (Shorts) – Season 1 – July 24th
- Wild Congo – Season 1 – July 24th
- Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys – July 24th
- Wild Sri Lanka – Season 1 – July 24th
- Rogue Trip – Series Premiere – All Episodes 101 – 108 – July 24th
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 – July 24th
- One Day At Disney – Episode 134 – July 24th
- 27 Dresses – July 31st
- Animal Showdown – Season 1 – July 31st
- Best Job Ever – Season 1 – July 31st
- Big Cat Games – July 31st
- Cradle of the Gods – July 31st
- Destination World – Season 1 – July 31st
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1 – July 31st
- Hunt for the Abominable Snowman – July 31st
- Incredibles 2 – July 31st
- King Fishers – Season 1 – July 31st
- Marvel Funko – Season 1 & 2 – July 31st
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest – Season 1 – July 31st
- What Sam Sees – Season 1 – July 31st
- Muppets Now – Premiere – Episode 101 – July 31st
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 – July 31st
- One Day At Disney – Episode 135 – July 31st