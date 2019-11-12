Seinfeld Actor Charlies Levin Dies Accidentally

The actor was discovered dead months ago, however police has now revealed that the actor died from an accidental fall.

According to reports, Levin had reportedly become lost while driving his orange Fiat on June 28 in Cave Junction, Oregon, where he eventually left his car and seemingly fell down into a remote ravine.

Levin was reported missing on June 28th but his body wasn’t found until July 13th.

Levin played the Mohel in the 1993 ‘Seinfeld’ episode “The Bris”, and was also best known for portraying Elliot Novak in the sitcom “Alice.”