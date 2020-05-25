Select ‘Winners’ Locations Are Re-Opening This Wednesday
Both Barrie Stores are among them!
Winners announced today select Store locations will be re-opening this week, but the hours and shopping experience will be a little different.
This Wednesday May 27th Winners re-opening locations include:
- Barrie (north location) on Bayfield St.
- Barrie (south location) Maple View Drive
- Orillia on Murphy Road
- Midland on County Rd. 93
- Collingwood on Mountain Rd.
Here are some of the changes:
- From May 27th to 30th, store hours will be 11:00am-8:00pm
- Number of customers in the store at any one time will be limited
- Protective shields will be at cash registers
- Cleaning measures will be enhanced
- Cleaning products will be made available
- Physical distancing will be encouraged with reminders
- All customers are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the store