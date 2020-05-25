Select ‘Winners’ Locations Are Re-Opening This Wednesday

Winners announced today select Store locations will be re-opening this week, but the hours and shopping experience will be a little different.

This Wednesday May 27th Winners re-opening locations include:

Barrie (north location) on Bayfield St.

Barrie (south location) Maple View Drive

Orillia on Murphy Road

Midland on County Rd. 93

Collingwood on Mountain Rd.

Here are some of the changes: