Listen Live

Select ‘Winners’ Locations Are Re-Opening This Wednesday

Both Barrie Stores are among them!

By Darryl on the Drive

Winners announced today select Store locations will be re-opening this week, but the hours and shopping experience will be a little different.

This Wednesday May 27th Winners re-opening locations include:

  • Barrie (north location) on Bayfield St.
  • Barrie (south location) Maple View Drive
  • Orillia on Murphy Road
  • Midland on County Rd. 93
  • Collingwood on Mountain Rd.

Here are some of the changes:

  • From May 27th to 30th, store hours will be 11:00am-8:00pm
  • Number of customers in the store at any one time will be limited
  • Protective shields will be at cash registers
  • Cleaning measures will be enhanced
  • Cleaning products will be made available
  • Physical distancing will be encouraged with reminders
  • All customers are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the store

Related posts

Hardwood Ski & Bike is Ready to Re-Open

Guthrie Public School Teachers Surprise Students with Yard Sign

TRENDING: TikTok Users Are Loving Pancake Cereal