Selena Gomez Has A New Album On The Way

Will there be a song about Justin?

By Dirt/Divas

Gomez took to twitter to tell fans that they can now pre-order her new album and that the release date in January 10th.   Selena says that this new album is her diary from the past few years.

 

The title of the album and track list is coming soon!”

 

