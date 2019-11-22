Selena Gomez Has A New Album On The Way
Will there be a song about Justin?
Gomez took to twitter to tell fans that they can now pre-order her new album and that the release date in January 10th. Selena says that this new album is her diary from the past few years.
The title of the album and track list is coming soon!”
You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon. ❤ https://t.co/eCVHEDaA0P pic.twitter.com/e1LA3yUQ2W
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 21, 2019