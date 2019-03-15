Selena Gomez Says A New Album Is On The Way!

If you’re a fan of Selena Gomez, you’ll be excited to hear that a new album is coming…

During an Instagram Live session, the pop star confirmed she’s back in the studio and recording a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2015’s Revival. And the good news is: Selena said that fans can expect to hear what she has in store very soon.

Gomez has been getting back in the game in recent weeks after taking some time off for herself.