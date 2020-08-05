Selena Gomez’s Long Awaited Beauty Line Arrives This September

Gomez took to Twitter to let fans know that her new cosmetic line, Rare Beauty will be arriving on September 3rd.

In her tweet, Selena let fans know that Rare Beauty would be hitting Sephora in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico next month. Plus all products from the new line will be available at RareBeauty.com as well.

“I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do,” says Selena.

I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, Sephora Canada, @SephoraMx and https://t.co/B8nqmxGTQb. I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do! pic.twitter.com/JrjH6hfgcV — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 4, 2020

1% of Rare Beauty’s sales will go towards the Rare Impact Fund, an organization set up to help those who need access to mental health services.