Self-Driving Vehicles Will Lead To A Rise In Car Coitus, According To A New Study!
Enjoy your highway hook up!
It will sell itself!
Not having to keep your hands on ten and two will allow people to do other things in their cars like eat, sleep and engage in a little on-the-road hanky-panky.
See who said IA was a bad thing.
The research was published in the most recent issue of the journal Annals of Tourism Research.
No more having to park to work that stick shift- instead the long association of automobiles and sex will soon be a little easier to achieve thanks to robots!