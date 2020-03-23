Self Pleasure During Coronavirus Outbreak Can Boost Immune Systems’ Says Doctors…

Looking for something to do while is self isolation? Self pleasure is bound to make your day a little better- and it can have health benefits too.

Your body releases endorphins after an O, those endorphins are what help you to feel happy! And according to doctors, a self love session could boost your immune system too.

Just to be clear, this won’t keep you from potentially getting COVID-19 but, it may reduce your chances of getting sick.

Dr Jennifer Landam, a hormone therapy specialist, believes that pleasuring yourself can strengthen the body’s natural defences.

And she’s not the only one who thinks this… This theory is also backed by a study done by by the Department of Medical Psychology at the University Clinic of Essen in Germany.

The researchers followed the impact that self pleasure had on 11 volunteers and tracked their white blood cell count before and after climax and found that after an O, infection-fighting cells increased in the body…

The big question is how often should you do these solo missions? According to experts, the more the better!

