“Hello?”

“*music* Your name has been drawn to win …”

*CLICK

I get more spam calls than I do regular calls and so this might be handy: You can now send spam calls straight to voicemail. You phone won’t even ring or vibrate.

The latest update of iOS on your iPhone gives you a new feature that sends unknown callers straight to your voice mail.

And, since you don’t check your voicemails anyway, you might never even know they’ve called.

Warning

You should make sure to add as many of the people you know to your Contacts so that call from, for example, your doctor or optometrist doesn’t get missed. If you’ve made a recent call to a number that is not in your Contacts, and that number calls you back, it will come through and your phone will ring.

This new feature is called “Silence Unknown Callers”

Here’s how to turn on the feature

Make sure you’ve updated to iOS 13.

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Scroll down and tap “Phone”.

Scroll down to “Silence Unknown Callers.”

Toggle the button to ‘on’.

Again, make sure you add people to your contacts, including your coworkers. AND, you might want to start checking your voicemail now, just in case!

People who have blocked their phone numbers might also be sent to voicemail.