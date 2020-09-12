Listen Live

September 12th and 13th, 2020

Featuring Dynamite from BTS!

#20 Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez 

#19 X – Jonas Brothers 

#18 No More – Carys

#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic 

#16 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid 

#15 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 

#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift 

#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus 

#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter 

KOOL Cameo: What About Us – Pink 

#11 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman 

#9 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons 

#8 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa 

#6 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5 

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd 

#4 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi 

#3 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Dynamite – BTS

#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

