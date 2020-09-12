September 12th and 13th, 2020
Featuring Dynamite from BTS!
#20 Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez
#19 X – Jonas Brothers
#18 No More – Carys
#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic
#16 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#15 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift
#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
KOOL Cameo: What About Us – Pink
#11 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#9 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
#8 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#6 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#3 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Dynamite – BTS
#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles