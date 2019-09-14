September 14th and 15th, 2019
Ed and Justin at Number One for 12 weeks!
#20 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#19 Can We Pretend – P!NK
#18 Never Really Over – Katy Perry
#17 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#16 Salvation – The Strumbellas
#15 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#14 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
#13 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#12 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
Kool Cameo: If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez
#11 Walk Me Home – Pink
#10 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#9 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#8 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#7 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#6 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#5 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#4 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#3 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
Future Hit: Liar – Camila Cabello
#2 Senorita – Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber