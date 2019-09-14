Listen Live

September 14th and 15th, 2019

Ed and Justin at Number One for 12 weeks!

By Top 20

#20 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid 

#19 Can We Pretend – P!NK 

#18 Never Really Over – Katy Perry 

#17 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#16 Salvation – The Strumbellas 

#15 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine 

#14 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow 

#13 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine 

#12 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco

Kool Cameo: If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez

#11 Walk Me Home – Pink 

#10 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi 

#9 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani 

#8 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw 

#7 La Di Da – Lennon Stella 

#6 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights 

#5 Sucker – Jonas Brothers 

#4 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift 

#3 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes 

Future Hit: Liar – Camila Cabello 

#2 Senorita – Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello 

#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber 

 

