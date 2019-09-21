Listen Live

September 21st and 22nd, 2019

#20 Never Really Over – Katy Perry  

#19 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas 

#18 Salvation – The Strumbellas  

#17 Only Human – Jonas Brothers  

#16 Can We Pretend – P!nk  

#15 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco  

#14 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow 

#13 Walk Me Home – P!nk  

#12 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine  

KOOL Cameo: Walls Fall Down – Bedouin Soundclash  

#11 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani  

#10 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine 

#9 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi  

#8 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw  

#7 La Di Da – Lennon Stella  

#6 Love Me – Felix Carta and Lights  

#5 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes  

#4 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift 

#3 Sucker – Jonas Brothers  

Future Hit: Motivation – Normani

#2 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 

#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft.Justin Bieber  

 

