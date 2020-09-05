September 5th and 6th, 2020
Harry Styles is #1 again!
#20 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#19 No More – Carys
#18 X – Jonas Brothers
#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic
#16 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#15 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift
#13 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd
#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
KOOL Cameo: Senorita – Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
#11 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
#10 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
#9 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#8 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#6 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#5 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#3 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez
#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles