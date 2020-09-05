September 5th and 6th, 2020

#20 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#19 No More – Carys

#18 X – Jonas Brothers

#17 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic

#16 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#15 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#13 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#12 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

KOOL Cameo: Senorita – Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello

#11 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

#10 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

#9 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#8 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#6 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#5 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#3 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Past Life – Trevor Daniel ft. Selena Gomez

#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles