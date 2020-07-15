Sequel to Netflix Blockbuster ‘Bird Box’ is Happening

Netflix is reportedly working on a sequel to the incredibly successful Sandra Bullock blockbuster, ‘Bird Box.’ The 2018 edge-of-your-seat thriller follows a woman, played by Sandra Bullock, as she tries to protect herself and two children from supernatural monsters.

Within the first 7 days of its release, more than 45 million had watched Bird Box, said to be the best ever for a Netflix movie.

The news of ‘Bird Box 2’ was shared by author Josh Malerman, it was his debut novel of the same name which became the basis of the first film. Josh has developed a sequel novel titled, ‘Malorie.’ This will likely be the title of the sequel, picking up right where Bird Box left off.