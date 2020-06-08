Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Steps Down From Reddit Board to Make Room for Black Candidate

The Reddit co-founder announced that he is joining the fight against racial injustice by stepping down from the company’s board.

Ohanian announced his resignation in a blog post, in which he urged the board to replace him with a black candidate.

“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’” Ohanian said in the post explaining his decision adding, “it is long overdue to do the right thing.”

He said the move was the right thing to do for “myself, my country and my family.”