Sesame Street Has A New Character To Help Explain Addiction Issues

The children’s network says that “the little green Muppet with yellow hair, was in foster care because her mother suffered from addiction.”

According to the description, when Sesame Street returns for its 50th season, Karli will explain that her mom “was away for a while because she had a grown-up problem.”

Picture credit: Zach Hyman / Sesame Workshop

“Sesame Street” has introduced new characters designed to help children from tough circumstances deal with the stigmas they can innocently fall prey too. Karli was introduced earlier this year to represent children in foster care.

In 2011, Lily, who lives in poverty, showed up in a special episode to tackle childhood poverty and food insecurity. She returned last year in some of the Sesame Street in Communities videos as a homeless Muppet.

In 2013, Alex became the first Muppet to have a dad in jail.

Two years later, the Muppets were joined by Julia, a 4-year-old who is on the autism spectrum.