Sesame Street Supporting Kids During a Stressful Time
COVID-19 resources for parents and kids
As parents we have a big job on our hands, ensuring our kids stay safe and are aware of what’s happening around us.
I have found that my 7 year-old has A LOT of questions.
I love the curiosity of kids and Sesame Street has some excellent resources for that.
Resources and activities include:
Routines During “The For Now Normal”
How to Explain
Self Care for Parents
Soothing & Comforting
Making Time for Play
Talking to Children About Covid-19
