Seth Rogen Blasts Fan On Social Media After Black Lives Matter Comment.

Seth, like almost everyone else is outraged at the death last week of George Floyd. A police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota knelt on his neck for eight minutes, sadly killing him.

Seth took to social media- posting the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter,’ with a message “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

There was naturally some ignorant people with one posting the phrase “all lives matter”- which is used by those who oppose the social justice campaign.

Seth’s response to this person, “F-off.” Adding, “You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s—.”

Fans were impressed with Rogen’s brutal response and he began trending on Twitter Tuesday…