Seth Rogen Blasts Fan On Social Media After Black Lives Matter Comment.
Doing the right thing, isn't hard!
Seth, like almost everyone else is outraged at the death last week of George Floyd. A police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota knelt on his neck for eight minutes, sadly killing him.
Seth took to social media- posting the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter,’ with a message “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”
There was naturally some ignorant people with one posting the phrase “all lives matter”- which is used by those who oppose the social justice campaign.
Seth’s response to this person, “F-off.” Adding, “You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s—.”
Fans were impressed with Rogen’s brutal response and he began trending on Twitter Tuesday…