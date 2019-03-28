Listen Live

Seth Rogen Launches His Own Weed Company!

Where's James Franco?

By Dirt/Divas

Talk about the pineapple express! Seth Rogan has launched a Cannabis company! Seth is looking to share his love of the plant with the world by launching his own venture! Seth took to instagram to tease us with his new venture called “Houseplant.”

It appears that three strains of weed will be available soon. They are  Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid! This has been something Seth has been working on for the past five years!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve been working hard on Houseplant for five years. I can’t believe we’re actually launching. What a time.

A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on


Described as “an elevated Canadian cannabis company” with a focus on “product and quality, education and guidance,” the first of Houseplant’s products are set to go on sale in Canada first this April.

 

Related posts

Avicii’s Family Launches A Foundation In His Memory!

Adam Sandler Is Touring This Summer With A Stop In Toronto!

Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped!