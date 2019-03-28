Seth Rogen Launches His Own Weed Company!

Talk about the pineapple express! Seth Rogan has launched a Cannabis company! Seth is looking to share his love of the plant with the world by launching his own venture! Seth took to instagram to tease us with his new venture called “Houseplant.”

It appears that three strains of weed will be available soon. They are Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid! This has been something Seth has been working on for the past five years!



Described as “an elevated Canadian cannabis company” with a focus on “product and quality, education and guidance,” the first of Houseplant’s products are set to go on sale in Canada first this April.