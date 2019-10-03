Listen Live

Seth Rogen’s Mom Tweets About Sex Life- And Seth Inundated With Tweets From Fans.

Cringe worthy!

By Dirt/Divas

Seth’s mom Sandy, has over 115,000 followers on twitter and set the twitter-verse into a frenzy after she wrote:

“Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex dont have germs. (sic)”  Oh, mom!

 

Many fans naturally alerted Seth of the post and other encouraging him to stay off twitter for the day (you know, cause his mom is talking about sex- and that’s gross.)

 

