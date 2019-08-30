Seth Rogen’s Wife Gave Him A “Hall Pass” To Sleep With Charlize Theron!

Seth Rogen and his wife have an understanding and have given each other a ‘hall pass’ should the likes of Brad Pitt or Charlize Theron ever asks to sleep with them.

The couple was on KTLA Morning News in Los Angeles on Thursday promoting its Hilarity For Charity Alzheimer’s benefit when host Sam Rubin cheekily asked if Seth and Lauren Miller had given each other permission to sleep with stars.

Ironically, Seth got to live out his sex dreams on film- when he and Theron played unlikely lovers in Long Shot.