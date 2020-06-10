Seven-Eleven To Sell Life Insurance In Japan

Seven-Eleven Japan has partnered with Insurance company MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, to sell life insurance next to the Big Slurps; allowing the insurance company to avoid face-to-face sales during the pandemic.

Customers will be able to register their information via a machine in any seven-eleven in Japan. The application process is complete once they pay the insurance fee at the cashier. Customers will also be able to do part of the process through their smartphones or PCs.

The partnership comes as insurance companies search for new sales approaches since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. There are currently 20,000 stores in Japan.