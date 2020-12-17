SEVEN HELPFUL WEBSITES YOU PROBABLY DON’T KNOW ABOUT

If you’re sick of looking out your own window in lockdown, there’s a website called Window-Swap.com that lets you look out other people’s windows all over the world. Here are six more helpful websites you might not know about.

1. MyFridgeFood.com. You enter a bunch of random ingredients that you have on hand, and it suggests recipes you can make.

2. FutureMe.org. It lets you send yourself an email one year in the future, or even farther out if you want. Some people use it to help themselves stick to long-term goals. And some people say writing to their future self is just therapeutic.

3. RunPee. This one’s an app that lets you search for different movies, and tells you the best time to take a bathroom break so you don’t miss anything important. For example, the first pee break in “Die Hard” is 45 minutes in when Reginald VelJohnson’s character is out buying Twinkies.

4. GetHuman.com. You type in the name of a company, and it gives you a customer service number that gets an actual human on the phone. Or if you have to go through a robot, it tells you which buttons to push.

5. JustWatch.com. You enter a movie or show, and it tells you the streaming platforms that are currently playing it.

6. WornOnTV.net. If someone in a show is wearing an outfit you like, you can search for it and find out where it’s sold.

