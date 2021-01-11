‘Sex and the City’ Gets A Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be back together for a long-awaiting Sex and the City revival.

Sarah Jessica confirmed the exciting news to fans on Instagram Sunday saying “and just like that…The story continues…”

The video shows a busy New York City with the caption, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”

This will be a 10-episode limited series, titled “And Just Like That,” and will air on HBO Max. No Kim Cattrall however, who made it clear that she would not return.

The original show ran for 94 episodes from 1998 to 2004 with two movies also being made and released in 2008 and 2010.

The new show is scheduled to begin taping in New York later this year.