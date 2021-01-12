“Sex and the City” Stars Will Make One Million Per Episode!

The exciting news of a “Sex and the City” revival was confirmed by Sarah Jessica Parker over the weekend!

The three stars SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis are reportedly going to be making big bucks for the 10-episode, half-hour series!

In addition to reprising their roles from the original franchise, all three women are also serving as executive producers and will be making $1 million each per episode!

The new series, titled “And Just Like That,” will stream on HBO Max.