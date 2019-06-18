Shania Twain Is Headed Back To Vegas!

Shania will start a new residency on December 6th with 23 performances for her Let’s Go! residency at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aeromsith, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Backstreet Boys are just some of the acts who have bombarded Vegas with long and short-term residencies since Twain wrapped her first two-year stint in 2014.