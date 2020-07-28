Shania Twain Is Making A TV Show!

She is developing Heart Of Texas TV adaptation! It’s said to be a new drama series based on the best-selling Heart Of Texas romance novels.

Shania was approached by Reel World Management to work on the project. She hadn’t read any of the books prior, but once she began reading about the three adult siblings and their struggles to keep their late parents’ ranch running- Shania was hooked!

Shania says she can relate and sees parallels in the story to her own life carrying on after the death of her parents.

Twain will serve as an executive producer and write original music for the show!