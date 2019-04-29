Shannen Doherty Will Join The Reboot Of Beverly Hills 90210

Shannen Doherty is set to join the reboot of “Beverly Hills 90210” with a new title ‘BH90210.” Shannen will join fellow original castmates, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, for the six-episode event series on Fox. The reboot is set for this summer! The original show started in the 90’s and ran until 2000. Shannen quit the show in 1994, but did come back for a few guest appearances!

Sadly Luke Perry died in March of a massive stroke but the show’s producers will pay tribute to the late star in one of the episodes!