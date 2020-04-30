Share Your Five Favourite High School Music Loves!

Since we’re all cooped up, it’s time to reminisce!

Check out this tweet that went VIRAL:

HONEST ANSWERS ONLY: What were your five most-listened-to bands or artists in high school? (And don’t try to be cool and say some hardcore band from Manitoba that three people have heard of). — Tweets: Ohia (@koolwhp) April 28, 2020

Tons of AMAZING responses piled in:

U2

Pearl Jam

Queens Of The Stone Age

Radiohead

Nine Inch Nails — Ace Shrift (@wasteofdaylight) April 28, 2020

Yaz

Madonna

Til Tuesday

Thompson Twins

The Pretenders — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) April 29, 2020

In chronological order:

Al Green

Bob Dylan

Van Morrison

Bruce Springsteen (and the E Street Band)

The Spinners — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 29, 2020

Peter Frampton

Fleetwood Mac

Earth, Wind & Fire

Bee Gees

Cat Stevens (because of my sister) — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 29, 2020

Nirvana

Metallica

Smashing Pumpkins

Pink Floyd

Led Zeppelin I lived in the made-up basement (of course I did) of my house & I swear for at least a full school year the whole house would know when I woke up because I would blast "When The Levee Breaks" at ear shattering volumes. — Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) April 29, 2020

Share your loves!

Mine were:

TV On The Radio

Bon Iver

Kanye

Kendrick

Foo Fighters clearly couldn't decide between genres — Josh Rawlings (@OnAirWithJR) April 30, 2020

Share yours in the comments below!