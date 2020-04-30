Share Your Five Favourite High School Music Loves!
Twitter's doin it, so we've gotta!
Since we’re all cooped up, it’s time to reminisce!
Check out this tweet that went VIRAL:
HONEST ANSWERS ONLY: What were your five most-listened-to bands or artists in high school? (And don’t try to be cool and say some hardcore band from Manitoba that three people have heard of).
— Tweets: Ohia (@koolwhp) April 28, 2020
Tons of AMAZING responses piled in:
U2
Pearl Jam
Queens Of The Stone Age
Radiohead
Nine Inch Nails
— Ace Shrift (@wasteofdaylight) April 28, 2020
Yaz
Madonna
Til Tuesday
Thompson Twins
The Pretenders
— Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) April 29, 2020
In chronological order:
Al Green
Bob Dylan
Van Morrison
Bruce Springsteen (and the E Street Band)
The Spinners
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 29, 2020
Peter Frampton
Fleetwood Mac
Earth, Wind & Fire
Bee Gees
Cat Stevens (because of my sister)
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 29, 2020
Nirvana
Metallica
Smashing Pumpkins
Pink Floyd
Led Zeppelin
I lived in the made-up basement (of course I did) of my house & I swear for at least a full school year the whole house would know when I woke up because I would blast "When The Levee Breaks" at ear shattering volumes.
— Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) April 29, 2020
Share your loves!
Mine were:
TV On The Radio
Bon Iver
Kanye
Kendrick
Foo Fighters
clearly couldn't decide between genres
— Josh Rawlings (@OnAirWithJR) April 30, 2020
