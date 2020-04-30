Listen Live

Share Your Five Favourite High School Music Loves!

Twitter's doin it, so we've gotta!

By Josh, Music

Since we’re all cooped up, it’s time to reminisce!

Check out this tweet that went VIRAL:

Tons of AMAZING responses piled in:

Share your loves!

Mine were:

Share yours in the comments below!

Related posts

With A Shortage Of Flour, One U.K. Town Got CREATIVE!

Quarantine Dates: Easy or Hard?

A HUGE Shout Out To This Amazing LOCAL Group!