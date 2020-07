“Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble On the Reef,” will air Aug. 9 during Shark Week.

Just to be clear, no sharks were harmed while making the show, and it is not explicitly clear how Tyson and the aquatic animal will interact.

Tyson’s water fight kicks off the 32nd Shark Week. This year, 20 hours of fin-filled footage will air over eight days from Aug. 9 to 16.