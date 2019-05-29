Sharon & Bram Are Saying Goodbye
They're officially retiring, but we'll forever know the "Skinnamarink" Song...
Sharon and Bram have sung the “Skinnamarinky” song for over 40 years now.
More so known as Sharon, Lois & Bram to the generation I grew up in, (Lois passed away in 2015.) Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Elephant Show was a tradition for kids watching on CBC from 1984-1988.
Sharon & Bram are currently on their cross Canada Farewell Tour. Obviously playing their old favourites but also some new music. Including; “The Hug Song,” “Talk About Peace“ which features Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and they have a new book coming this Fall.