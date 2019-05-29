Sharon & Bram Are Saying Goodbye

Sharon and Bram have sung the “Skinnamarinky” song for over 40 years now.

More so known as Sharon, Lois & Bram to the generation I grew up in, (Lois passed away in 2015.) Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Elephant Show was a tradition for kids watching on CBC from 1984-1988.

Sharon & Bram are currently on their cross Canada Farewell Tour. Obviously playing their old favourites but also some new music. Including; “The Hug Song,” “Talk About Peace“ which features Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and they have a new book coming this Fall.