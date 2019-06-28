Sharon Osbourne Tells Trump To Stop Using Ozzy’s Music!

Trump used “Crazy Train” in a new political ad that starting airing Thursday. Sharon Osbourne has slammed the US President for using her husband’s music without permission. Sharon is Ozzy’s manager and quickly reminded Trump that he can not now or ever use Ozzy’s music.

Sharon says, legal letters will be sent out to Trump’s campaign and others, explaining that Ozzy’s music cannot be used by any means without permission.

Sharon said on the Talk;

“In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump – perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West (Gold Digger), Kid Rock (I Am the Bullgod) or Ted Nugent (Stranglehold) will allow use of their music.”

This isn’t the first time that the Trump campaign has used music without permission. The likes of R.E.M., Rihanna, Guns N’ Roses, Neil Young, and the Rolling Stones have all demanded he stops playing their songs.