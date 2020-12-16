Sharon Osbourne Was Hospitalized For Covid-19!

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized with the virus.

In a tweet, the co-host of The Talk said, “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy.”

Back in September, Osbourne revealed on an episode of The Talk that her granddaughter Minnie, Jack Osbourne’s 3-year-old daughter, had tested positive for the virus.