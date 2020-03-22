“Shaun Of The Dead’ PSA Created By Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

It was back in 2004 that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost brought the world that very funny zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead and the pair have teamed up for this very important COVID-19 announcement!

In the movie, their characters opt to wait out the end of the world in their local pub, but in the public service announcement revised version, they urge fans to stay at home and enjoy a cup of tea instead – and consult the National Health Service if they experience flu-like symptoms.

“We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish,” says Pegg in the video PSA. “Look after each other. If you’re lonely, give someone a call.”