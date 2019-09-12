Listen Live

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show How They Really Kiss

After being told they kiss like a fish, they set the record straight.

By Kool Celebrities

They didn’t give the star-studded audience at the MTV VMA’s the kiss that they (esp. Sophie Turner Jonas) wanted. But, at Shawn’s Homecoming concert in Toronto on Sept 6th, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did end off their duet with a kiss. But, some people said it looked bad. So, the couple have set the record straight with an Instagram video. Wait for it….

 

