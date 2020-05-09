Listen Live

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Give Tim Horton’s Gift Cards To Canadian Hospital Workers

Making sure healthcare workers are getting a good supply of coffee

Although Shawn Mendes is quarantining in the U.S., he’s making sure that Canadian health workers are getting their fair share of Tim Horton’s.

One of the workers at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto was doing their afternoon daily coffee run at the Tim Horton’s in the building only to discover there were $10 in Tim Horton’s gift cards along with a thank-you note from Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The two are isolating with Camila’s family in Miami. They also sent gift cards to workers at Toronto Western Hospital as well.

