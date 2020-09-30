Shawn Mendes is Dropping New Music This Friday

Earlier this morning, Shawn Mendes got music fans talking when he put out this cryptic message on his Twitter.

Only an hour later, he had an answer to “What is Wonder.”

He also shared a link to the site, whatiswonder.com, which seems to be another way of teasing what’s to come from the Canadian music superstar.

The link takes fans inside the messy bedroom in which they can have a good look around and zoom in on every detail.

Empty drink bottles and an upside down pizza box across the floor and a sheet reading ‘set list’ can be seen with songs from his previous album and what appears to be a few new ones.