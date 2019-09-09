Shawn Mendes Performs His Biggest Show Yet!

Shawn Mendes Performed the largest headline show in front of 55,000 fans in Toronto on Friday night!

Shawn Mendes took over the Rogers Centre in front of 55 thousand screaming fans, making this home coming concert his largest headlining show to date!

The biggest moment of the night was Shawn surprised fans by bringing out his girlfriend, Camila Cabello and together, they performed their smash hit ‘Senorita.’ AND KISSED!

In addition, to the surprise appearance from Camila, another big moment was when Shawn stopped the show, so his trainer Josh, could propose to his girlfriend.

Alessia Cara opened the night with a 45 minute set.

During her set, Alessia broke down while telling the crowd it was such a dream come true to be performing at the Rogers Centre followed by, “I’m so out-of-body right now. I’m floating.”